Fans’ questions about KJ Apa’s relationship status have officially been answered.

The Riverdale star’s ex-girlfriend Clara Berry confirmed late last month that she was “free” after four years with the actor.

When asked in a social media Q&A if she and Apa, 26, were still together, Berry answered “No.” Per the French translation, she went on to say that she’s “happier” now.

Berry declared that “everything is better” following her split from Apa. The model went on to offer some more insight into how her and Apa have been coparenting their 2-year-old son, Sasha.

“I think it’s better to have parents, who are separated, who are happy and who can be the best version of themselves, than staying together in a situation that it not working,” Berry continued, noting that some aspects have been more difficult.

“I am not with my son 50 percent of the time and therefore won’t know 50 percent of his life. That is something that is hard to accept,” she explained, adding that things are “going well” overall.

Apa first hinted at his romance with Berry in December 2019. “KJ Apa is doing great, he’s very much in love right now,” she said during an interview with Wired at the time.

However, he and Berry didn’t go public until February 2020. At the time, the actor posted a photo of him kissing the model to celebrate Valentine’s Day. By May 2021, the duo were expecting their first baby together. Sasha was born in September of that year.

“He is a perfect perfection,” Berry wrote on Instagram at the time, announcing their son’s birth. “I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love.”

By April 2022, Apa sparked some rumors about his relationship when hinting at a possible marriage between himself and Berry.

“I mean, maybe I am married,” Apa told E! News at the time, playing coy. “That’s no one’s business but mine, baby.”

Fans started to speculate by December 2023 that they had split when Berry and Apa stopped posting pictures of each other on social media. While Apa has not yet acknowledged his split from Berry, the two appeared to be on good terms during Paris Fashion Week.

A TikTok posted from the Lacoste fashion show on Tuesday, March 5, showed Apa and Berry hugging before having a quick chat, proving that they’re amicable exes.