Stunts might not be in his wheelhouse. KJ Apa gave fans an update after he suffered his second injury in a month.

The Riverdale star, 23, first hinted at the dustup in a Wednesday, July 29, Instagram post. “Stunts,” he captioned a photo of himself smiling as a medic stitched up his head on the set of Songbird. He also grinned as he showed blood on the collar of his T-shirt.

Apa detailed the incident more thoroughly on Thursday, July 30. “I split my head open yesterday,” he explained on his Instagram Story in videos displaying the wound. “I don’t know if you guys can see that, but I have two stitches in there — metal stitches.”

Earlier this month, the New Zealand native got a “shard of metal” stuck in his eye, which he had to remove himself. He nearly refused to take it out in an Instagram video on July 19. “I’m not trying to do that,” he said while wielding a Q-tip. “I’m not trying to do this right now.”

Apa then decided he had to take care of it. “I have to work tomorrow!” he noted before getting the metal out. “It’s actually like punctured my eye!”

The I Still Believe star surveyed the “damage” to his eye, asking his friends, “That’s just a hole?” He then started crying.

Before his recent injuries, Apa enjoyed a relatively quiet quarantine with Riverdale costar Cole Sprouse. “I mean, he’s living,” Dylan Sprouse told Entertainment Tonight of his twin brother in May. “Him and KJ, in the very beginning of quarantine ended up staying together at KJ’s place in Los Angeles.”

The After We Collided star, 27, added: “So, they’re isolating together, which is very cute.”

However, the costars — along with Lili Reinhart and Vanessa Morgan — were accused of sexual harassment and assault on Twitter in June. “Earlier today myself and three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on twitter,” Cole, 27, responded at the time. “I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it.”

The Disney Channel alum continued: “False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me.”

The Twitter user that initially posted the allegations later admitted to lying.