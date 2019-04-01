It turns out KJ Apa and Mark Consuelos get along much better than Archie Andrews and Hiram Lodge!

The 21-year-old Riverdale star referred to Consuelos as his “wifey” in social media tribute for the former soap star’s 48th birthday.

“Happy b day wifey,” Apa captioned a photo of Consuelos resting his hand on his costar’s chest on Saturday, March 30, via Instagram.

“Side piece,” the Pitch actor quipped in the comments section alongside several crying-laughing emoji faces.

Consuelos’ wife, Kelly Ripa, then weighed in, writing, “I ship it?” She also added crying-laughing emoji faces.

Apa and Consuelos often joke with each other on social media while filming the popular CW series. Most recently, the A Dog’s Purpose star filmed the All My Children alum jokingly showing off his toned body in a makeup trailer on set on March 21.

“KJ, yo dude, have you seen my phone?” Consuelos said in the Instagram Story as he lifted up his shirt and pretended to search for his device.

Apa replied, “No, I haven’t seen it.”

Ripa, meanwhile, got in on the fun when she guest starred on a January episode of the teen drama, playing Consuelos’ mistress, Mrs. Mulwray. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host also sent her husband of more than 20 years a funny birthday note via Instagram.

“Happy birthday to the finest man!” she captioned a video collage of photos of Consuelos set to the Jake Shears’ song “Mississippi Delta (I’m Your Man).”

The actress added: “You are our heart and soul and rock and roll @instasuelos ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Ripa and Consuelos share sons Michael, 21, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 17.

