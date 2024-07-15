Kobe Bryant’s daughter Bianka is learning basketball from the best.

“Look at the wrist loaded under the ball … On her toes … Basketball in her blood!” former WNBA star Candace Parker captioned a Sunday, July 4, Instagram Story snap of herself and the 7-year-old shooting hoops together. “#MiniMamba Aunty Candace is so proud of you BB 🔥 and you too COACH @vanessabryant.”

In the snap, Parker, 38, stood underneath a basketball hoop as Bianka prepared to shoot the ball. Bianka’s mother, Vanessa Bryant, reposted the Las Vegas Aces alum’s Instagram Story post via her own profile.

Parker also included her and Bianka’s sweet photo in a Sunday Instagram carousel, which featured several pics of her daughter Lailaa, 14, scoring a point during a volleyball game.

“Retired but I still stay in the GYM! Genes are wild! The next are ready to take center stage and I’m excited to be there on the sidelines cheering them on‼️‼️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😈😈😈😈😈,” Parker captioned the post. “Legacy Legacy Legacy Legacy!” Parker shares Lailaa with her ex-husband, Sheldon Williams, as well as sons Airr, 2, and Hartt, 1 month, with her wife, Anna Petrakova.

Bianka is the third eldest of Kobe and Vanessa’s four children. The couple, who wed in 2001, also share daughters Natalie, 21, Capri, 5, and Gianna, the latter of whom died at age 13 with Kobe in a January 2020 helicopter crash. Kobe was 41. The crash’s other victims included some of Gianna’s basketball teammates and their parents, their basketball coach and the helicopter pilot.

Following the tragic accident, Vanessa, 42, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Island Express Helicopters, which was settled in June 2021 with details kept confidential. She accepted a nearly $29 million settlement in March 2023 after suing Los Angeles County over photos of the crash site leaked by emergency responders.

Kobe and Gianna’s family have continued to keep their memories alive over the years. Back in January, Vanessa gifted Natalia flowers on behalf of her father and sister for her birthday. “Happy 21st birthday Slim-a-knees!” read a card placed on the bouquet of pink roses. “Love you always, Daddy and Gigi ❤️.”

One month later, Vanessa, Natalie, Bianka and Capri were all present for the unveiling of Kobe’s memorial statue at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. “It goes without saying that today is an especially sad day for us since Kobe and Gigi aren’t here for what is supposed to be an incredibly joyous moment and Kobe’s legacy,” Vanessa said at the February event. “Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning. And this moment isn’t just for Kobe, but it’s for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years.”

In May, Vanessa honored Gianna on what would have been her 18th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “I miss you. I’m so proud of you. 2024 was your year. You would’ve been graduating high school and choosing which college to go to. (I would’ve been trying my hardest to convince you to stay close to home),” she captioned a montage of clips of Gianna. “I’m proud of the change in sports you and daddy worked so hard on. You continue to motivate me and inspire young women and girls daily. I love you always, mommy ❤️.”