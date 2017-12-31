Where’s Kylie? Kourtney Kardashian shared a new holiday photo of the women of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but pregnant sister Kylie Jenner was noticeably absent, just as she was from the family’s much-hyped Christmas card.

In the photo, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner and pregnant Khloé Kardashian pose in front of Christmas trees, along with North West and Penelope Disick, who hides her face while in her mother’s arms. Kourtney jokingly captioned the snap, “When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo…”

While some fans gushed over the photo, others wanted to know why Kylie wasn’t in it.

One fan asked, “Where is Kylie? Did she have the baby already?”

Another fan commented, “Because Kylie is hiding from her pregnancy duhhhhh! She wasn’t there or in the family photo shoot for 25 days of Christmas because she’s pregnant just admit it already so she can stop this shenanigans!” Another wrote, “Some people can not experience the joy of being pregnant, Kylie just get out there , show off your bump and enjoy it.”

“You mean when @kyliejenner is too pregnant to stand for a photo,” another fan commented, responding to Kourtney’s caption.

Kylie’s absence from the Christmas card was also a letdown for fans, who had expected her to confirm her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in the photo. Anticipation had built up during the first 24 days of December, as Kim posted teasers of the Kardashian-Jenner card, which was ultimately missing Kylie, as well as Rob Kardashian.

Kylie, 20, has kept a low profile since news broke of her pregnancy. She has yet to confirm that she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, while Khloe confirmed on December 20 in a sweet Instagram post that she herself is expecting with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

