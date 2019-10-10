Kourtney Kardashian Questions If Member of Entourage Is Stealing From Her





Sticky fingers? Kourtney Kardashian is concerned that someone is stealing from her house in the teaser for the next episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, set to air on Sunday, October 13.

While chatting with her sister Khloé Kardashian, the mother of three, 40, is told by her assistant Megan that money is missing from her wallet.

“Kourt? So, we discovered that there was cash missing from your wallet,” Megan tells her. “So, I don’t know if you spent it out the other night?”

Kourtney replies that she spent $20 at the valet and put “hundreds” back in her wallet. “There’s no hundreds there right now,” Megan replies.

In her confessional, the Poosh founder reveals that this isn’t the first time something has gone missing from her home recently.

“The fact that money is missing from my wallet definitely doesn’t feel like a coincidence,” she says. “We had an iPad missing in the house too.” The clip flashbacks to footage of Kourtney looking through her house for the missing electronic.

She begins to question if the possible thief could be a member of her own entourage.

“You know, I have people in and out of my house all day. People that I trust,” Kourtney says. “Something just isn’t right.”

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian made headlines in 2016 when she was the victim of a robbery during Paris Fashion Week. The reality TV star was held at gunpoint in her hotel room while thieves stole more than $10 million in jewelry. Ten people were charged in the incident, including the brother of Kim’s former driver Michael Madar.

In June 2017, the KKW Beauty founder spoke on The View about how the robbery impacted her life.

“I think in life, things happen to you for a reason and you really do have to pay attention, and I got the message” she said at the time.”I just learned so much and something had to change, just of how I live my life. The things that were important to me before and the things I liked to show off before are definitely not the things I like to show off now.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

