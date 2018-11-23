Nothing to see here, folks! Kourtney Kardashian shut down speculation she’s pregnant with her fourth child after a family Thanksgiving post sparked question.

Kendall Jenner took to Instagram on Thursday, November 22, and posted a video of the famous brood gathering around for their family celebration. In the clip, Kardashian, 39, can be seen with her hand placed on her stomach as she stood next to ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and two of their three children. (The couple share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3,.)

Commenters on the post — which also included multiple photos of the festivities — inquired about whether Kardashian is expecting.

“Is kourt pregnant ??” one follower wrote.

“No, but how good does my arm look in that last photo?” Kardashian replied to the comment with a nod to a picture which showed her scooping food onto a plate.

That same day, Kardashian shared her thanks for her entire family in a sweet post with a nod to Disick, 35, who she dated for nine years before splitting in 2015.

“I woke up this morning in bed with my children, in the same house as my sisters (minus @khloekardashian 😩😢i miss you), my brothers, the father of my kids, my mommy, my grandma, my nieces and nephew,” the California native captioned an Instagram pic of the five of them in pajamas. “I feel beyond grateful. Happy Thanksgiving!”

The pregnancy speculation comes less than two months after an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired in which Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian, revealed Disick’s desire to add to his family with his ex.

“So Scott just texted me that he wants to have another baby,” Kim, 37, told friend Larsa Pippen. “With Kourtney … I think he just wants one more. And she wants one more.”

Kim added: “I mean, it’s like Scott has a girlfriend, Kourtney has a boyfriend, we get it, so they don’t even have to have sex. It can be like IVF … How cute will that be? “Like, they have to have another baby. … I’m so used to them being together.”

Kourtney dated Younes Bendjima for two years following her split form Disick before calling it quits on their relationship in August. Disick, meanwhile, has moved on with Sofia Richie who he started dating in the summer of 2017.

