Supporting her man! Kourtney Kardashian is in New York City to support Travis Barker at his Saturday Night Live appearance — just one week after Kim Kardashian poked fun at them while hosting.

Kourtney, 42, shared photos via her Instagram Story on Saturday, October 15, just hours before the show. In a photo that appeared to show her and Barker’s feet, she tagged SNL on the carpet (patterned with NBC’s peacock logos, of course).

She later posted a picture where her reflection could be seen in an SNL dressing room tag that said her 45-year-old beau’s name.

Barker was there to support musical guest Young Thug while Oscar winner Rami Malek hosts. The drummer previously backed the “Ski” rapper when he performed on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” in July.

The Blink-182 member and the Poosh Founder are at Saturday Night Live just a week after they were impersonated by Kim, 40, and Mikey Day.

The Paw Patrol: The Movie star hosted the NBC comedy on October 9, and she impersonated her older sister in a sketch called “The People’s Kourt.” She played Kourtney as an unemotional judge, and one scene even showed Kim-as-Kourtney sitting on Travis’ (Day) lap, lamenting that they can’t publicly make out while also serving justice.

“Will you drum ‘All the Small Things’ on my ass when we get home?” the fictional Kourt asked.

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian also made cameos in the sketch, but viewers weren’t sure of Kourtney’s reaction until she watched the next day. The California native revealed her reaction via her Instagram Story.

“Ahhhhh! This is everything!” she captioned a video of “The People’s Kourt” on TV. “@KimKardashian you killed SNL.”

She added, “Finally watching! PROUD SISTER!”

The eldest Kardashian wasn’t the only family member who Kim mocked. The KKW Beauty founder roasted most of her family, including estranged husband Kanye West, in her hosting debut. Kenan Thompson exclusively told Us Weekly that some of the cast were concerned that she was going a little too far, but the Selfish author was up for anything.

“I think everybody else was kind of like, ‘Maybe we should pull that back a little bit and tell a different joke,’” Thompson recalled, noting there wasn’t any hesitation on Kim’s part. “Thank God for the writing team and her team. I think she’s surrounded by pretty good people [too, which helped].”

Kim had the support of her family as well. Even her ex had given her the green light.

“Kanye and Kim were in touch throughout the week on her outfits for the show, the skits and opening monologue,” a source exclusively told Us after the episode aired. “They are not together romantically anymore, but they are still work collaborators.”

The source added that Kanye “was fine with everything” the Skims founder said onstage, including a joke about their divorce.

“I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids,” Kim said in her monologue. “So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

