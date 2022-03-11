PDA alert! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker continued to show their love for each other as the couple were spotted having a very steamy makeout session on the beach.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 42, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, got hot and heavy in the sand in Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday, March 8. In photos obtained by TMZ, the pair kissed as she laid on her back and he hovered over her. She also straddled him at one point. Kardashian sported a cheeky black one-piece swimsuit and jeans, while Barker went shirtless with black shorts.

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that the duo had been dating for “a couple months.” They got engaged on the beach in Santa Barbara, California, in October 2021.

Kardashian and Barker have not shied away from showing off their relationship since they became an item. She opened up earlier this month about the twosome’s recent sex fast.

“Oh, my God, it was crazy,” she told Bustle. “But it actually made everything better.”

The reality star added that her chemistry with Barker was stronger than ever once they reconnected. “Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good,” she explained.

Three months after Barker’s proposal, a source told Us that he and Kardashian were already planning their nuptials. “It’s going to be some time this year and could even be as soon as this spring,” the insider revealed in January. “They’re so ready to be husband and wife. They couldn’t be more in love.”

The Poosh founder and the musician hope to keep their plans under wraps until the big day. “[Kourtney] doesn’t want any details of her wedding getting out as she wants it to be a surprise to guests,” the source said. “It’s going to be a fairy tale wedding for sure, though.”

Amid their engagement, Kardashian and Barker are trying to expand their family. She already coparents son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 9, and son Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, while the Grammy nominee shares son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 22, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

“Right when they got serious, Kourt and Travis decided to put effort into getting pregnant,” an insider told Us in February. “It was a no-brainer for both of them because they’ve set their hearts on a big family and agreed there was no point in delaying or waiting to be married first.”

The source added at the time that Kardashian was “trying to get there in the natural way” but also “looking at IVF.”

