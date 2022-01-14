One proud mother! Kris Jenner praised her daughter Kylie Jenner for “inspiring us all” after the makeup mogul became the first woman to reach 300 million followers on Instagram.

“I’m so proud of my girl,” Kris, 66, wrote on Thursday, January 13, while sharing an article about the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s accomplishment. “You are beautiful inside and out and have the most amazing heart! Keep on reaching for the stars and inspiring us with all you do!!”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum concluded her post with a message of love for her “angel” daughter.

In early January, the 24-year-old’s profile officially became the third most followed Instagram account, with a total of 300 million followers. (The two most followed accounts belong to Instagram and Cristiano Ronaldo, with 460 million and 388 million fans, respectively.) The reality star also became the first woman to reach the milestone.

Despite her new achievement, Kylie, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott later this year, has taken a step back from social media in recent months. In October 2021, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Life of Kylie star is instead focusing on spending as much time with daughter Stormi, 3, ahead of the baby’s arrival.

Kylie is “giving Stormi as much attention as possible” for the time being, the insider told Us, adding that she is “focusing on her health and her baby’s health at the moment and finishing setting up the nursery.”

The expectant mother is also getting plenty of support from Scott, 30, ahead of their second child’s birth. “Kylie has never felt more prepared for something in her entire life,” a source told Us in December 2021, adding that the couple have grown closer during her pregnancy. “Kylie and Travis are so elated to be on this journey again together.”

“They are very mature about their relationship and know that they both have their own careers and allow each other that space, but at the same time, they are both extremely hands on and keep their family at the forefront at all times,” the insider added. “They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined.”

In the meantime, Kylie is looking forward to becoming a mother of two any day now: “She feels incredibly confident and is so overjoyed about expanding her family and becoming a new mom again,” the source continued. “She can’t wait for Stormi to have a sibling.”