TMI? Kylie Jenner tried to keep her pregnancy one of the best kept secrets in Hollywood, but now Kris Jenner is spilling ALL the secrets from the delivery room — including the role she played.

“She did really, really well,” the 62-year-old said after Kourtney Kardashian asked about her sister’s labor in a sneak peek for the Sunday, September 23, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “She just kept saying, ‘I just don’t feel any pain.’ You’d see these contractions like crazy and she would go, ‘I just am not feeling it.’ I’m like, ‘This is really weird!’”

“She was such a trooper … She was so calm. It was really exciting,” Kris added, before revealing she was the one who “delivered the baby.”

After Kim Kardashian started to ask her mother what she meant, Kris excitedly clarified, “I pulled her out!”

Kylie, now 21, gave birth to daughter, Stormi, now six months, on February 1. While the Kylie Cosmetics creator did not reveal her pregnancy until after she welcomed her baby girl, Us Weekly confirmed in September that she and Travis Scott were expecting.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Kylie wrote to her fans in a lengthy Instagram message on February 4. “pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in m entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

This is not the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner family has been open about childbirth. Kourtney, 37, documented the births of her older children, Mason, now 8, and Penelope, now 6, with the reality star even pulling Mason out herself during labor. Kourtney and her ex Scott Disick, who is the father of all three children, decided not to show the birth of Reign, now 3, on the popular E! reality series.

Months after being there for Kylie in the delivery room, Kris stood up for daughter regarding a different matter. After the Life of Kylie star made headlines for tweeting that she’s never had milk in her cereal before, Kris took the blame.

“It’s all my fault. Guilty as charged,” Kris said to E! News on Thursday, September 20. “I let the kid eat dry cereal and I think it just kind of stuck with her.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

