Keeping up appearances! Although some days Kris Jenner wants nothing more than to step out au natural, she has a compelling reason not to.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 62, opened up about the possibility in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek of her upcoming interview on the Fox News Channel’s OBJECTified.

“It’s not that it’s off-brand. Here’s what happens: If I go, like, to the market and I have no makeup on in my sweats, then you have all those people who go, ‘Will you just take one picture?’” she explained on Thursday, July 12, to host Harvey Levin. “And then you’ve got this picture, because of the negativity, posted on the internet going, ‘Doesn’t Kris Jenner look like s—t today?’ Or, you know, ‘She’s old.’ I don’t want any negative stuff. So that’s kind of a drag.”

Although the momager opts to dress up before leaving the house, many of her daughters choose not to. During Paris Fashion Week in October 2016, Kim Kardashian confidently sported nothing but moisturizer on her face. The contour queen also showed off her pore-free appearance while stepping out makeup-free in Beverly Hills in May 2017.

However, Kylie Jenner paved the way in September 2015 when she was seen out in L.A. with then-boyfriend Tyga without any makeup or her famous extensions.

Since welcoming daughter Stormi Webster in February with current beau Travis Scott, Jenner, 20, has been more comfortable showcasing her barefaced beauty. She frequently takes to Instagram to share selfies flaunting her freckles and natural skin.

Jenner’s OBJECTified episode airs on Sunday, July 15, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

