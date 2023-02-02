Proudest grandma! Kris Jenner celebrated grandson Aire’s first birthday with an adorable photo of the little one.

“Happy Birthday to my precious grandson Aire!!!!” the momager, 67, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, February 2, alongside a sweet snap of herself and the tot. “You are the sweetest boy with the sweetest smile and are the light of our lives!!! You bring so much love and joy to our family and we adore you!!!! What a little cutie I can’t believe you are 1!!!!! I love you with all my heart forever and ever.”

In the photo, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch and Aire, dressed in tiny jeans and a white shirt, look at the window together.

Aire is the youngest child of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who also share daughter Stormi, 5. The beauty mogul, 25, finally revealed Aire’s name last month, clarifying that it’s pronounced like the word “air.” The reality star and the rapper, 30, originally named the little boy Wolf, but in March 2022, Kylie revealed that they didn’t think the moniker fit their son.

“We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the Life of Kylie alum wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Aire’s older sister, Stormi, celebrated her 5th birthday one day before her brother turned 1 — and their mom went all out for the festivities. “Let the rainbow unicorn birthday adventure begin,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, January 31, sharing footage of colorful balloons and decorations. Party favors included T-shirts decorated with her children’s names, with messages reading, “Stormi Five Is Live” and “Aire to the Throne.”

“I gave you the gift of life and life gave me the gift of you,” the Hulu personality captioned a carousel of photos of Stormi on Wednesday, February 1. “The most special girl. this little face. i will miss it as it keeps changing. 5 years of loving you and forever more to go. i will always be there for you storm girl,” Jenner wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of photos with her mini-me.”

Kris also gave Stormi a shout-out on social media, sharing several photos of the little girl via her own Instagram page. “Happy birthday to my beautiful, sweet, smart, funny, adventurous, loving granddaughter Stormi!!” the In the Kitchen With Kris author wrote on Wednesday. “I can’t believe you are 5! You spread happiness and joy wherever you go and your energy and laughter are infectious!! Thank you for being such a bright light in all of our lives.”

The birthday celebration came weeks after Us Weekly confirmed that Kylie and Scott called it quits again after spending the holidays apart. “Kylie and Travis are off again,” an insider explained in January. “This has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”