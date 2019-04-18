It seems there’s always been one Kardashian who has been hard to keep up with — and her name is Kourtney! Kris Jenner honored her oldest daughter in a tribute video for the Poosh founder’s 40th birthday on Thursday, April 18, and shared a scary story from when Kourtney was just a tot.

“One of the craziest stories I remember about Kourtney was when she was 2-year-old, she fell asleep on the school bus, going to school, and the bus driver didn’t see her sleeping on the bench because she was so tiny and petite,” the self-proclaimed momager, 63, recalled. “And the bus driver dropped off all of the kids — Kourtney was still sleeping — he locked up the bus and went out to breakfast, and that was pretty traumatizing.”

Kris continued: “Happy birthday, Kourtney. I can’t believe you’re 40-years-old, the time goes by so quickly, and in a blink of an eye, you’re 40! I promised you I wouldn’t cry on your birthday — at your party — and I’m going to try not to cry now.”

Holding back tears, the proud mama concluded her message with a simple signoff. “I just want you to know you’re the love of my life, you are my little soulmate and my first born, and I love you more than you’ll ever imagine,” she gushed. “Happy birthday and I wish you [all the] happiness and God Bless. I love you!”

Kris wasn’t the only one to reflect on old memories in the video posted to Kourtney’s lifestyle website. Sisters Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian also shared fun stories about the birthday girl.

“I just remember having the saddest memories because Kourtney was so mean to me all the time,” the KKW Beauty founder, 30, recalled. “She was always finding a way to pick on me or pick on me. A funny little example is when we were in Palm Springs … she would take, like, grapefruit and oranges and throw them at me and try to get me to fall [off my rollerblades].”

Kendall, 23, added: “My wildest memory of Kourtney is probably just when we were younger. She would babysit Kylie and I all the time and pick us up in her white BMW and she would drive so fast, and she would take us to her house — where her and her boyfriend lived — and she would just make us junk food all day long and let us play video games. We loved her for it … Kylie and I looked up to her so much and I just always aspired to be as funny and outgoing as she was.”

