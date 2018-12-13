Even though fans may be bummed that the Kardashian family won’t be releasing an official Christmas card this year, Kris Jenner isn’t fazed one bit — but she has a good reason.

The reality star, 63, spoke with Us Weekly at Tamara Mellon’s opening party in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday, December 11, where she touched on whether or not she missed getting the KarJenner crew together for the annual event. “We take so many photos together that we’re so excited about, always doing photo shoots and stuff. We have a photo shoot on Thursday, so there’s always something,” Jenner tells Us. “We’re always doing something!”

Kim Kardashian previously touched on her mother’s reluctance to endure the challenge of scheduling a photoshoot amid everyone’s busy schedules, telling E! News, “Kris Jenner has given up. She just is like, ‘I don’t have the energy to wrangle all my kids anymore and their kids.’”

“I have to say, in thanks to last year’s Christmas card, that really did just f–k us over,” the Selfish author, 38, added, referring to the feud that played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians between her and Kourtney Kardashian, stemming from trying to plan the 2017 Christmas card. “That was so dramatic.”

Despite Kris and Kim’s nonchalant stance on the family choosing to break tradition, others are surprised they were willing to give up one of their favorite memories. “It’s shocking they didn’t do it. There were plans to, but it didn’t work out in the end. The card has become a really hard production because the family is so big now. It’s not just the core anymore: You’ve got all the kids, Kanye, Scott, Tristan, Rob,” a source told Us. “It’s a hassle and, honestly, it’s just not worth it anymore.”

Jenner assures Us she’ll be among her children — and their kids — for the holidays. “It’s always all of us at home,” she says of her plans. “I just want all the kids together, that’s my gift.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!