Natalie Zettel, the niece of Kris Jenner, is remembering her mother, Karen Houghton, just days after her unexpected passing.

Zettel posted a tribute via Instagram to her late mom, who died Monday, March 18, at the age of 65.

“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your [sic] gone,” Zettel wrote Wednesday, March 20. “This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”

The caption was accompanied by a series of photos of Houghton, including one of her cradling Zettel just minutes after she was born.

She continued, “You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go.”

A cause of death for Houghton has not been revealed.

Houghton’s sudden passing was also felt by her famous sister, who posted her own tribute via Instagram on Tuesday, March 19.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Jenner, 68, wrote alongside a series of photos of her late sibling. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Jenner went on to describe Houghton as the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny,” saying her sister “always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Houghton shared her daughter with ex-husband Mark Zettel, whom she married in 1996. They divorced after six years of marriage in 2002.

Two of Jenner’s daughters showed their support for their mother in the comments section of her Instagram post. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner wrote, “I love you mommy.”

Kris also received support from many of her famous friends, including Faye Resnick, who commented: “So sorry sweetheart. Sending you and [your] beautiful family love and light.”

Katy Perry, meanwhile, left a simple message for Jenner, writing, “Sending you love.”