Kris Jenner’s Sister Karen Houghton’s Cause of Death Revealed

Kris Jenner‘s sister Karen Houghton‘s cause of death has been revealed after she died on March 19 at age 65.

Houghton died from cardiac arrest and sudden cardiac arrhythmia, according to TMZ. Houghton’s death certificate also listed Type 2 diabetes as a secondary underlying cause, per the outlet.

Jenner, 68, revealed her younger sister’s passing in an emotional post via Instagram last month.

“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” the Kardashians star wrote in a heartfelt caption. “My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time.”

Related: The Kardashian-Jenner Family: Get to Know the Next Generation While making their mark on the entertainment and business world, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is also raising their next generation. Kourtney Kardashian was the first of Kris Jenner’s children to have kids of her own. Kourtney and her now-ex Scott Disick welcomed their eldest son, Mason, in December 2009, followed by daughter Penelope three years later. […]

Jenner continued, “Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny. She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together. Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Alongside her tribute to Houghton, Jenner shared a carousel of old family photos through the years, including a snap of the sisters posing in front of a Christmas tree with their mom, Mary Jo “MJ” Shannon, a photo of Houghton hugging a young Rob Kardashian and a picture of Houghton smiling next to a young Kourtney Kardashian.

Houghton’s daughter, Natalie Zettel, also spoke out about her mom’s unexpected passing.

Related: Kris Jenner Through the Years Before she was the controversial "momager," Kris Jenner was simply a mother to the Kardashian-Jenner family. See her shocking transformation through the years.

“Dear Mommy, I can’t believe your [sic] gone,” Zettel wrote via Instagram on March 20. “This doesn’t even feel real. I keep hoping that I will get to hug you or kiss you or hear your voice one last time. You were my best friend, my everything. The best mother a daughter could ever ask for and I’m so grateful to have had a mother like you.”

Like Jenner’s tribute, Zettel’s caption was accompanied by a series of photos of Houghton, including one of her cradling her just minutes after she was born.

She continued, “You were the most kind, sweet, loving, giving, and caring soul. You had the biggest heart. And I don’t know how to go on without you. It all happened so quick & I wasn’t ready for you to go.”