Celebs were out and about this week, from Kristen Bell posing with a Lindt Chocolate bunny ahead of Easter, to Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoying a date night, to Cindy Crawford taking a stroll in Malibu. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kristen Bell posed with a Lindt Chocolate gold bunny at a pre-Easter ladies luncheon in honor of L.A. non-profit Alliance of Moms.

— Model Kristen Noel Hawley visited the new AuraSpa Healing Center in Beverly Hills for a Dermal Infusion and Light STIM bed treatment.

— Miley Cyrus met up with Jesse Bongiovi and his dad Jon Bon Jovi for the Hampton Water L.A. Launch Party at Harriet’s Rooftop in West Hollywood.

— Austin Holmes wowed fans with an electrifying performance at the “i AS Live Music Review” at Sugar Bar in NYC.

— Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed a family dinner at TAO Chicago where they feasted on Peking duck, drunken lobster pad Thai and crispy orange chicken.

— Patricia Field and Lara Eurdolian got matching Essie manicures in shade ‘she’s pampered’ at the Pretty Connected accessories launch party.

— Jon Voight attended the World Values Network International Champions of Jewish Values Gala at Carnegie Hall in NYC.

— Tom Murro high-fived Janet Jackson backstage at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction at Barclays Center before heading to The New York EDITION hotel for an exclusive afterparty.

— Cindy Crawford donned n:philanthropy’s “Adios” tee while out and about in Malibu. 100% of net proceeds from the tee are donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as part of the brand’s cancer give-back initiative.

— Kim Zolciak hiked up 11 flights of stairs because she hates elevators to indulge in the Red Carpet Facial at Tracie Martin Spa in NYC.

— DJ Pauly D snapped a selfie while kicking off his residency at The Grand in Boston.

— G-Eazy hung out at The Fleur Room for late-night drinks with an entourage of friends including celebrity tattoo artist Jonboy.

— Jenna Dewan rocked a Little Moon Verbenna Dress from the Aritzia Spring 2019 collection while out in L.A.

— Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross attended the Ken Paves and Skinade brunch in West Hollywood where guests enjoyed collagen boosting facials and blowouts.

— Lauren Sorrentino helped Sperling Dermatology celebrate the grand opening of their exclusive EMSCULPT and CoolSculpting studio in the heart of Montclair, New Jersey, which is frequented by Kevin and Danielle Jonas and Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

