Half a decade down and a lifetime to go! Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, October 16 — although they struggled to remember the exact date.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5 year wedding anniversary,” the Frozen 2 star, 39, captioned a selfie with the Parenthood alum, 44, on Instagram on Monday, October 21. “In truth, neither of us remember which day. Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since.”

Bell explained that dates “become irrelevant” when “you are living with gratitude each moment” in a relationship.

“To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love,” she continued. “I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either. And thats just one more thing i love about us.”

The couple started dating in late 2007 and announced their engagement in January 2010. They waited to tie the knot until the state of California passed legislation legalizing same-sex marriage. When the Supreme Court ruled Section 3 of the Defense of Marriage Act unconstitutional in June 2013, Bell asked Shepard via Twitter to marry her, which he accepted. They wed at a Beverly Hills courthouse that October.

The CHiPs costars went on to welcome two daughters: Lincoln, now 6, and Delta, now 4.

“Our marriage took a lot of work, takes a lot of work. I don’t think people realize,” the actress admitted to Us Weekly in 2017. “It is not easy to work around another human being, but if you commit to it, you can pretty much permanently respect that person, but then it doesn’t really matter if you disagree because you still respect that person. But on a daily basis, he just makes me laugh all the time. He’s obsessed with attention, so he’s constantly making jokes to try to get me to give him more attention or to get me to giggle. And you know, he was a stand-up comedian, so I’m living with a comedian.”

Bell joked at the time that while Shepard “has not read a single parenting book” like she has, he “comes up with the golden gems.”

The “Armchair Expert” podcast host, for his part, called the Veronica Mars star the “best mom, best wife [and] best friend” in an Instagram post celebrating her birthday in July.

