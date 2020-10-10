Kristen Bell Mourns the Death of Her Dog Barbara With Emotional Tribute

Saying goodbye. Kristen Bell revealed her dog Barbara has died after battling an intestinal infection.

The Good Place alum, 40, shared the news via her Instagram Story on Friday, October 9. “Our beautiful @barbarabiscuits got sick this weekend,” Bell captioned a photo of the pup. “Vet diagnosed Giardia, and it looked like for a while like Barb was gonna pull through. Even though Barb is a (gorgeous) fighter, shes gone septic and her lil body doesn’t look like it’s gonna pull through.”

The actress also posted a teary-eyed selfie on her final day with Barbara. “On our way now to say goodbye,” she wrote. “Trying to stay super grateful for the 2 years we got to spoil her like the Queen that she is.”

Bell shared one photo of her daughter petting the dog while it was connected to tubes at the veterinary clinic. “We love you Barbara,” she wrote. The Frozen star shares daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, with her husband, Dax Shepard.

The Veronica Mars alum also thanked The Dog Cafe in Los Angeles for “bringing her into our lives.”

Bell faced another challenge when Shepard, 45, revealed in September that he relapsed on opioids amid his 16-year sobriety journey. The Chips star opened up about his addiction struggles on the September 25 episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast. Shepard admitted that he relapsed following the death of his father in 2013 and once again after his motorcycle accident in August.

A source told Us Weekly at the time that Bell was supportive when Shepard told her about his relapse.

“Eventually, he couldn’t hide it from her any longer and he had to come clean,” the insider said. “She was nothing but supportive and there’s no blame or anger on her side — just love, care and determination to get through this together. Her heart aches for Dax after what he went through with his dad, and she’s beyond proud of him for turning his life around whilst openly addressing his demons head-on.”

Bell shared her love for the Parenthood alum in a sweet Instagram post on September 30. “My 2 favorite guys,” she captioned a photo of Shepard in bed with their dog.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).