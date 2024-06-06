Kristen Doute’s friendship with Jax Taylor has hit a rough patch.

“Jax finds ways to self-sabotage and then sabotages his friendships and relationships, like, good luck, dude. I’m not happy with him right now,” Doute, 41, revealed during the Thursday, June 6, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast. “We were great, like, a week ago. Then, he does something to [metaphorically] kick me in the vagina.”

Doute claimed that a recent incident at Taylor’s Jax’s Studio City bar caused the rift.

“Last weekend, Ariana [Madix]’s brother had a little birthday shindig at Jax’s bar and I said that I would go. I found out ahead of time that my ex-boyfriend [Alex Menache] asked if he could go, who was not invited,” Doute said. “I was offered by the birthday boy and his fiancée, ‘Listen, we’ll tell him he can’t come at all.’ [But] I just can’t be that person. If you’re gonna ask me, I just can’t say, ‘Absolutely not.’ [I said], ‘No, it’s fine. Let’s just go at different times.’”

While Doute arrived at a different time than Menache, she felt “crazy uncomfortable” when she noticed him inside the Los Angeles venue.

“He starts shouting some really gnarly, s—ty things about me [like], ‘Looks like the Ozempic didn’t work, bitch,’ stuff like that,” Doute alleged. “And Jax is standing there with him with that Uncaged Paige or whatever her name is, and Jax is kind of holding him back. I’m like, ‘Dude, kick him out. What are you doing?’ Nothing happened so I left. [I] sent Jax some texts that [said] ‘I’m so beyond disappointed. I need a break from you.’”

Taylor, 44, allegedly responded, writing, “You know I’m going through so much right now,” referring to his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright.

“Bye bitch,” Doute quipped on Thursday’s podcast episode, claiming that Taylor and Menache’s friendship is “news to [her].” (Taylor has not publicly addressed his alleged falling-out with Doute.)

While Doute is taking a break from Taylor, she remains close to Cartwright, 35, and the estranged couple’s son, Cruz.

“Very few people can get through to Jason Cauchi on a level where you’re gonna get, like, honest true answers. I think I’m one of those people,” she said, referring to Taylor’s legal name. “I don’t put up with him in the way that I used to or … like how people say, ‘That’s just Jax.’ No, I’m done with it, sorry. I put up with Jax because Brittany means the world to me and Cruz means the world to me.”