A fresh perspective. After watching the Monday, April 2, episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kristen Doute is no longer mad at her ex-boyfriend James Kennedy for allegedly starting the rumors that they hooked up in Mexico.

“James did nothing wrong. He didn’t,” Kristen told Us on Monday, referring to the SUR DJ’s conversation with Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor about the rumors. “That’s the crazy part for me is that when I watched it, even though there are captions, I had to rewind it multiple times just to like be sure what was said.”

“He very straight-up said ‘We hung out. Yeah, I hung out with her. I hung out with Kristen a little bit last night,’” Kristen continued. “And Jax went ‘Oh, so they fooled around, they did this.’ And it was like this nonstop where you see James’ sort of wheels during in his brain like ‘Wait, I didn’t say that. Did I say that?’ And he was clearly intoxicated and not capable of anything at that moment. And it was actually really sad watching it back, because he had no idea what he was even saying and they took advantage of him.”

As previously reported, Jax claimed Kristen and James hooked up in the hot tub outside his suite in Mexico after he saw the pillows positioned in a suspicious way. The former SUR waitress told Us she was never even in the hot tub with her ex.

Kristen teased how the hookup rumor will affect the rest of the season. “It doesn’t get really spoken about, spoken about until the reunion because I didn’t know about it … until a couple of weeks ago, I had no idea that that’s what went down,” the Vegiholic blogger explained. “But as far as the the remainder of the season, my relationship with Carter was definitely affected.”

“I wouldn’t say he didn’t trust me, but I guess with this group where there’s smoke there’s fire and as much as Carter like loves me, and as much as he tries to not be affected by, like, rumors in the past, and I know that of him and I plead that of him, it’s still like ‘Well, you know,’” Kristen said. “On the next episode he has a conversation with Tom Sandoval, whose my ex-boyfriend, and where there was smoke, there was fire. And that was really difficult for Carter and I.” [On season 2 of Vanderpump Rules it was revealed that Kristen cheated on Tom with Jax.]

Kristen also spoke about how the Mexico trip affected James and his girlfriend, Raquel Leviss: “With James and Raquel, I don’t know, I think she’s heard enough rumors at this point, if she’s really not going to believe any of those, why believe this one? I think she’s just a little flighty. But yeah it was not easy for Carter and I, for sure.”

Vanderpump Rules airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

