Did Robert Pattinson get custody of the dogs? More than two months after breaking up with boyfriend Pattinson, Kristen Stewart was spotted out walking what appeared to be a new dog.

The 23-year-old Twilight actress was photographed out in L.A. on Sunday, July 28, with some female friends and a beautiful black puppy. Stewart showed some skin in a cut-out tank top with a black bra underneath while holding the dog's leash and going for a stroll.

Stewart and Pattinson, 27, adopted dogs Bear and Bearnie together during their four-year relationship, PopSugar reports. After calling it quits in May, Pattinson was photographed leaving Stewart's L.A. home in his pickup truck with the two dogs riding up front. It's unknown how the exes decided to split custody of their pets.

While Stewart was enjoying the company of her rumored new dog, Pattinson was spotted at Justin Timberlake and Jay Z's Legends of the Summer concert in Pasadena, Calif. on Sunday. The Cosmopolis actor attended the show with Australian singer/songwriter Sia, 37. Other stars in attendance were Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, Jason Bateman, Ashley Benson and Jay-Z's wife Beyonce.

