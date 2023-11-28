Kristin Cavallari and her ex-husband, Jay Cutler, have made big strides in their relationship post-divorce.

“I never thought we’d get here,” Cavallari, 36, admitted while answering fan questions during her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast on Tuesday, November 28. “I’m so happy about it because, you know, everyone wins when the parents are on good terms. My kids see it. It’s just easier.”

Cavallari admitted that splitting from a longtime love is “really difficult,” so hard times are expected, but she said getting to see Cutler, 40, happy is “just the best.”

The Laguna Beach alum and the former NFL star got married in 2013 and share sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 7. News of their split broke in 2020, and their divorce was finalized two years later.

While Cavallari has kept her dating life somewhat out of the public eye following her divorce, Cutler went public with new girlfriend Samantha Roberston in September.

“Life is really good right now and I’m so thankful for it,” Cavallari said during Tuesday’s podcast episode. “When I tell you guys, if [Jay and I] can get there, anyone can get there. I mean it.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Cavallari referred to her ex-husband as “one of my soulmates” in life.

“I think we can have soulmates and they can be really difficult relationships in order to spur growth for both people,” she admitted. “I don’t always think soulmates are that beautiful love story. I think they can be. I think I have another one out there who will be that for me, but I haven’t found that yet. But I’m thankful for my other soulmates, as tough as it’s been.”

Cavallari also offered advice to a listener about knowing when to call it quits in a marriage — especially when there are kids involved.

“It is the hardest thing on the planet,” she said, noting that her mom’s advice was the only thing that helped her before she split from Cutler. “It’s different for everybody. It just is. The thing with divorce is that any time someone announces a divorce, that didn’t happen yesterday. They didn’t come to that conclusion overnight. This has been a battle and so, I don’t have any advice.”

Cavallari simply told the listener “you’ll know” when it’s over.

“I just finally said, ‘I literally can’t do this anymore,’” she recalled. “I stayed in my marriage longer than I wanted to for my kids.”