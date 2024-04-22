Kristin Cavallari Mark Estes Double Date With Jason Wahler and Wife

Let’s go back, back to the beginning of romantic double date nights.

Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, took a break from the hustle and bustle of life to enjoy a couple’s dinner with a few familiar faces. As seen on social media, the pair experienced a meal out in Nashville with Laguna Beach alum Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Wahler.

“Love these people,” Jason, 37, wrote via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 21, while sitting across from Cavallari, 37, and Estes, 24.

During the group’s night out at an undisclosed location, Cavallari opted for a white dress that matched her boyfriend’s classic white t-shirt and denim jeans. As for Jason, he chose dark pants and a white button-down flannel. Nashville realtor Clay Tate and his wife, Hannah Tate, also joined in on the dinner.

Cavallari first went public with her boyfriend in February after the pair enjoyed a private getaway to Mexico. “He makes me happy 🤍,” the Uncommon James designer wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a pic of Estes.

Despite receiving criticism for their 13-year age gap, both Cavallari and Estes said they weren’t paying attention to the noise.

“I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy,” she said on the March 12 episode of her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast, “and I don’t care what anybody thinks.”

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in April, Estes echoed Cavallari’s sentiments, saying the relationship is “very serious.”

“People are going to talk no matter what you’re doing,” he told Us. “I just brush it off my shoulder and if it makes me happy, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Two friends who have remained supportive of the relationship are Jason and his wife Ashley.

Although the days of filming Laguna Beach or The Hills are long over, the couple has been able to maintain a friendship with Cavallari as they raise their kids in Nashville away from the Hollywood lights. (Cavallari shares Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler. Jason, meanwhile, is raising Delilah, 5, and 23-month-old Wyatt with Ashley.)

Last month, both Jason and Ashley opened up to Us about seeing their Nashville neighbor happy and possibly in love.

“With Kristin, she always keeps you guessing. Nothing seems to surprise me. She’s awesome,” Jason said at the Change Your Brain Foundation x The Lemons Foundation’s Pickleball Tournament. “She’s in a place in her life right now where she’s enjoying life.”

Ashley added, “Let her be happy. She’s happy. Who cares? She’s awesome. She’s so fun.”