Jason Wahler and Wife Ashley Slack React to Kristin Cavallari’s New Romance With Mark Estes (Exclusive)

By
Ashley Wahler and Jason Wahler, Kristen Cavallari and Mark Estes Michael Tullberg/Getty Images); Inset: Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari /Instagram

Jason Wahler and his wife, Ashley Slack, are supporting Kristin Cavallari’s new romance with Mark Estes.

“With Kristin, she always keeps you guessing. Nothing seems to surprise me. She’s awesome,” Wahler, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, March 23, at the Change Your Brain Foundation x The Lemons Foundation’s Pickleball Tournament. “She’s in a place in her life right now where she’s enjoying life.”

Slack, for her part, added, “Let her be happy. She’s happy. Who cares?”

Slack noted that it’s “nice” that their kids align in age. (Wahler and Slack welcomed daughter Delilah and son Wyatt in August 2017 and June 2021 respectively. Cavallari, meanwhile, shares son Camden, 11, son Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8, with ex-husband Jay Cutler.)

“We’re kind of in the same season of life,” Slack said. “She’s awesome. She’s so fun.”

Wahler costarred alongside Cavallari, 37, on Laguna Beach and The Hills. He gushed that his pal is “incredible” and said they were “thick as thieves” in high school.

Kristen Cavallari and Mark Estes Courtesy of Kristin Cavallari /Instagram

“There was a time where all of us went in our own directions,” Wahler noted. “Obviously, I had my own trials and tribulations.”

Wahler, who’s been upfront in the past about his previous battle with addiction, added, “I didn’t communicate with many of the cast members for years because I was struggling, but when we reconnected, it was like no time had passed.”

Cavallari made headlines in February when she went public with her relationship with Estes, 24. “He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote at the time, alongside a pic of Estes, who reposted her pic via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

After Callavari debuted her relationship with Estes, she received criticism for their 13-year age gap. But the comments didn’t get to the Montana Boyz TikTok star, or Cavallari.

Cavallari admitted that “the age thing” was initially “a hang-up” during an appearance on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. She noted, “Now, I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t care what anybody thinks.”

Cavallari added that “age is just a number,” saying, “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”

When Wahler and Slack are not defending Cavallari’s new romance, they’re working with Dr. Daniel Amen at the Change Your Brain Foundation, which is dedicated to ending mental illness.

“We partner with people and take all the work that these amazing doctors and researchers have come up with to partner, link arms and share the message to others because there’s obviously a lot of people that are struggling and hurting right now,” Wahler said.

With reporting by Mike Vulpo

