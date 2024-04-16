Mark Estes is in love with Kristin Cavallari and he’s not afraid to say it.

“It’s very serious,” Estes, 24, told Us Weekly exclusively on Monday, April 15, about his relationship with Cavallari, 37. “I’d say as serious as it gets.”

Cavallari made headlines in February when she hard-launched her relationship with Estes, who is 13 years her junior. While critics online have spoken out about their age difference, Estes seems unbothered by the hate.

“I don’t dive too deep into that,” he told Us, referring to the comments. “People are going to talk no matter what you’re doing. I just brush it off my shoulder and if it makes me happy, that’s what I’m going to do.”

Estes is part of the TikTok famous Montana Boyz, alongside Kaleb Campbell Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. Both Winterburn, 24, and Wilcox, 22, are proud of how Estes is handling his newfound fame.

“It’s tough. There’s a lot of people that hate on it,” Wilcox explained to Us. “I mean, we know him, and he knows himself.”

And no, none of the three boys have ever seen Laguna Beach or The Hills — despite having a connection to one of the show’s stars.

Fans started to speculate that Cavallari was dating Estes on February 23, when onlookers spotted them together at the airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Days later, she debuted their romance on Instagram, writing, “He makes me happy.”

Initially, Cavallari played coy about their relationship. But she eventually opened up about Estes — whom she refers to as “Montana” — during her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast last month.

“Me dating a 24-year-old is not something that I was searching out. It’s not something that I at all ever thought would ever happen,” she shared during the March 12 episode. “I understand what it looks like to the outside world. I really do. I get that. He is not a typical 24-year-old.”

The former reality star admitted that“the age thing was a hang-up” at first, but she’s gotten over it. “Now, I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t actually care what anybody thinks.”

Cavallari went on to say that “age is just a number,” adding, “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”

The Uncommon James founder was married to Jay Cutler for seven years before they announced their split in 2020. The exes, who finalized their divorce in 2022, share three kids together, Camden, 11, Jaxon, 9, and Saylor, 8.