Kristin Cavallari shared an emotional tribute to her older brother Michael Cavallari on the second anniversary of his death.

Accompanied by a black-and-white photo of the siblings when they were young, the Hills alum wrote on Saturday, November 25, “This past week has been hard- it’s the 2nd anniversary of losing my brother and even though the date we go with is the 27th, for me it will always be the Saturday after thanksgiving (we will never truly know the exact date even though we have a pretty good idea).”

“We lost him completely unexpectedly and it’s been a rough road for me and my family. I’ve had some incredible signs from him though- which give me a lot of peace- including one today,” Cavallari, 30, added. “We love and miss you everyday Mikey.”

As previously reported, Michael died of hypothermia at the age of 30 in 2015 following a car accident in Grand County, Utah. Authorities told Us that he was discovered in a “steep and very rocky area” after crashing his car. His death was later ruled an accident.

The reality star spoke with Us in 2016 and credited her family and the birth of daughter Saylor, whom she shares with husband Jay Cutler, for giving her strength. Cavallari and the football player, 34, are also the parents to Camden, 5, and Jaxon, 3.

“I still do find a lot of strength in my children, because of the timing of everything. You can’t just stay in bed and feel sorry for yourself. You gotta get up. You have other lives you have to take care of,” she told Us at the time. “You have to put food on the table and get them dressed and off to school and everything. So yeah, you can’t just feel sorry for yourself.”

Laguna Beach fans will remember Michael as giving the Balancing in Heels author advice on her high school relationship with then-boyfriend, Stephen Colletti.

