Kristin Cavallari has a big surprise for husband Jay Cutler in a newly released sneak peek of season 2 of Very Cavallari: a llama!

“Why is that animal here?” the athlete, 35, says in the clip after pulling up and spotting the creature on the couple’s Nashville property.

“Didn’t you always want a llama? I thought that’s what you said at one point,” Cavallari, 31, answers while stroking its black fur.

“How are you gonna take care of it?” he asks, to which she replies, “We have food and water, man, I’m ready to go.”

The Hills alum is then seen leading the llama to the pair’s barn as her goat Pepper tags along. “Look how fun this is gonna be!” she coos.

“For real, though, they’re gonna take this thing, right?” Cutler objects.

The Uncommon James designer and the former NFL quarterback, who have been married since June 2013 and share kids Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3, own a host of other animals. In addition to their llama, the twosome have chickens and goats (along with Pepper, they share another goat named Salt).

The duo also adopted a third dog in October 2017. “Added another living thing to the Cutler crew because yes, we have lost our minds,” Cavallari wrote on Instagram at the time.

Tune into watch them all on Season 2 of Very Cavallari, which will air on E! in March.

