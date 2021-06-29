Kyle Massey Charged With Alleged Immoral Communication With Minor

After being accused of sending sexually explicit messages, former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey is now being charged for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, on Tuesday, June 29, Massey, 29, allegedly sent a 13-year-old girl, who remained anonymous in the case, texts, images and videos that included suggestive content between December 2018 and January 2019.

The girl’s mother told detectives that that they never went through with suing the actor for $1.5 million, but court documents show the civil case was “dismissed for failure to prosecute & dismissed without prejudice.” The family claims that were told by their legal team that “Massey didn’t have enough money to make the case worth it,” so the civil case didn’t proceed.

At the time, the Cory in the House alum was going to be sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and three counts of negligence per se, including harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor.

The paperwork from the civil suit revealed that Massey met the girl and her mother in 2009 when she was 4 years old. Massey allegedly kept in contact with the child over the years, promising to help her make a career in the industry. In December 2018, Massey offered for the girl to come visit him in Los Angeles, where he was living with his girlfriend.

The recent documents mention that the police have been investigating the case since February 2020 and that the child’s mother provided them with a drive that contained the inappropriate content that Massey allegedly sent the girl.

During the original lawsuit, the former That’s So Raven star maintained that he was being extorted and that the claims were not true.

His mother, who originally defended her son in 2019, took to social media on Tuesday to say that the new charges were coming from a “scorned” party.

“KYLE MASSEY: THIS HEADLINE TODAY IS OLD ACCUSATION FROM THE SAME MOM FROM 2019. The Seattle KINDRA ANDREAS WOMAN! She took the same CALIFORNIA COMPLAINT that she was unsuccessful in prosecuting and filed it in SEATTLE where she lives. MY SON KYLE IS THE VICTIM TODAY JUST AS HE WAS BACK ON FEBRUARY 14,2019 when we got the 1.5 MILLION DOLLAR EXTORTION DEMAND! KYLE IS NOT IN JAIL,” Angel Massey captioned a video of her talking about the case via Instagram on June 29.

Massey was scheduled to appear for his arraignment on Monday, June 28, but he did not show up and has not yet publicly commented on the recent charges.

