Kyle Massey Reportedly Sued for Sending Explicit Messages to 13-Year-Old

Kyle Massey is being sued by a 13-year-old girl who claims the Disney Channel alum sent her sexually explicit messages, according to multiple outlets.

The former That’s So Raven star, 27, allegedly sent the girl — who remained anonymous in the court documents — texts, images and videos that included suggestive content, TMZ reported on Friday, March 15.

The lawsuit reportedly claims that the child and her mother met Massey in 2009 when she was 4 years old. The actor allegedly stayed in touch with her and acted as if he would assist her with starting a career in the industry. The Dancing With the Stars alum reportedly offered in December 2018 to let the girl come to Los Angeles, where she would stay with him and his girlfriend while he helped her get an agent.

However, days later, Massey reportedly began sending the sexually explicit content. The girl is suing him for $1.5 million, according to TMZ.

Entertainment Tonight reported on Friday that the Cory in the House alum was being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress and three counts of negligence per se, including harmful matter sent with intent of seduction of a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor and annoying or molesting a minor.

Massey’s mother, Angel Massey, defended her son via Instagram on Saturday, March 16. “KYLE MASSEY IS THE VICTIM! Where is the justice for MEN?!” she wrote. “Women get to say and do what they want and file lawsuits under JANE DOE! … THIS #MEETOO IS GOING #MEFAR!”

The actor rose to stardom as Raven-Symoné’s little brother, Cory, on That’s So Raven, which ran on the Disney Channel from 2003 to 2007. He later starred in a short-lived spinoff of the sitcom titled Cory in the House.

Us Weekly has reached out to Massey’s rep for comment.

