Kyle Richards hosted a dinner party featuring THC-infused food that makes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 1’s soiree with Allison DuBois look like amateur hour.

An eerie flashback to the show’s first season, Kyle’s dinner featured on the Wednesday, November 29, episode of RHOBH had appearances from Faye Resnick and former Bravo star Camille Grammer.

“This is going to be fun,” Faye, 66, quipped upon hearing the guest list. Kyle hit back, saying, “All we need is an electronic cigarette.”

“That was bad,” Faye said, remembering the iconic moment from the show’s first season. At the time, Camille hosted a party that featured medium Allison who claimed that Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umansky, would “never emotionally fulfill” her.

Camille wasn’t the only former RHOBH cast member who attended the party featured on Wednesday night’s episode. Denise Richards was there as well.

“Oh!” Garcelle Beauvais exclaimed upon seeing Camille and Denise. When the duo entered the party together, Kyle’s house went silent. Denise asked, “What’s ‘Oh’?”

“Although you can call me somewhat of a newbie, even I know what went on between Faye Resnick and Camille,” Garcelle said during her confessional. “Those two do not like each other, even I know that.”

(Camille infamously called Kyle’s friend “the morally corrupt Faye Resnick” during RHOBH season 1 when discussing Faye’s Playboy photo shoot following the O.J. Simpson trial. Both Faye and Kyle were friends of Nicole Brown Simpson.)

When Camille was seated across from Faye, things got even more tense. Faye then made the executive decision to switch seats.

That was just the start of the drama that went down during Kyle’s dinner party. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of everything that went down:

Denise Richards Breaks the 4th Wall

When discussing the two times she has smoked weed in her life, Denise threw a wink at the camera. “I’m not going to say who I did that with,” she added.

Annemarie Wiley and Crystal Kung Minkoff’s Fight Begins

The RHOBH season 13 trailer teased tension between the two Bravo stars. Annemarie made her debut during Wednesday’s episode and Crystal did not hold back.

“I don’t know Annemarie well, but we have mutual friends,” Crystal said. “I will say, man, she talks a lot and she asks a lot of questions. That bitch is nosy.”

Sutton Stracke’s Family Issue Is Revealed

Earlier this month, Sutton told Us Weekly exclusively that her actions this season were a result of “something going on” in her “personal life.” During Wednesday’s episode, she explains that her ex-husband, Christian Stracke, accepted a job in London and expected Sutton to move herself and their youngest son, James, with him.

“It was weighing on me, and so, I overreacted,” Sutton explained through tears. “My brain is somewhere else. But it’s fine I’m not going to London, James isn’t going to London, but now I’m going to have him full time.”

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards’ Fight Continues

Kyle called Sutton “out of touch,” which reignited their fight from last week. Kyle said Sutton always finds “an excuse” for her behavior.

Tensions were high as Kyle and Sutton went to the dinner table — and accusations started flying. Sutton said Kyle is “in denial,” to which Kyle hit back and claimed Sutton doesn’t eat.

“I have never said anything before, but if she’s going to make comments about my eating and working out and not drinking, don’t make me go there,” Kyle said in her confessional. “Sutton literally just pushes her food around on her plate like my kids would do.”

Kyle Richards’ Marriage Gets Brought Up

“Is there something going on in your personal life that you would like to share?” Sutton asked. Garcelle is quick to chime in, saying, “Her marriage. … What’s with the new wedding band?”

Earlier in the episode Sutton told Garcelle that Kyle had been wearing a different ring on that finger. During the dinner, Garcelle asked if it was a “makeup” gift. Kyle made it clear that she bought it herself.

“I used to get cars,” Camille chimed in, seemingly referring to her marriage to Kelsey Grammer, which ended in 2011. “I got an Aston Martin.”

When Faye was quick to call the conversation “inappropriate,” Camille was quick to call back to season 1, adding under her breath, “We’ve dealt with that.”

As everyone beat around the bush, Kyle looked at Sutton and said, “So what you’re saying is, my husband cheated on me?”

Sutton responded, “Did I say that?”

Further addressing the questions about her new eating and drinking habits, Kyle explained that she doesn’t partake in alcohol because she “cannot afford to feel depressed right now.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.