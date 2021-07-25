On the mend. Kyle Richards is starting to recover after she was taken to the hospital for walking into a beehive and getting stung by bees multiple times. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 52, revealed the news via Instagram Story on Sunday, July 25.

“So this happened yesterday,” Richards captioned a photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, holding up an oxygen mask. “I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times. If you know me at all you know I am allergic to bees and terrified of them.”

The Bravo personality shared footage from her home security camera of the accident. In it, she’s seen attempting to run away. The Life Is Not a Reality Show author captioned a Story slide, “I can laugh at this video now but what you can’t see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me. My family wasn’t home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn’t hear me screaming for help. My landline wouldn’t dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn’t open.”

In another clip, Richards runs toward her pool and dives in. She wrote, “This is the part I can laugh at now.”

As of Sunday, the Little House on the Prairie alum returned home, which she explained in another Story slide. “I sound out of it because I had just gotten home from the hospital,” she later wrote.

While she’s in better spirits now, Richards wanted to thank the EMTs and urge others with allergies to use their Epi-Pens as needed.

“I share this story with you because I sometimes don’t bother to take my epi pen with me,” the American Woman producer wrote alongside a hospital selfie. “I also don’t know why I couldn’t get mine to work. It’s important to look on your tube and watch the videos of how to use it. There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc.”

The reality star concluded her series of posts by thanking her local fire department and hospital “for responding so fast and taking such good care of me.” She added, “Including helping me through my panic attack. And for repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair.”

After Richards returned home from the hospital, the LAFD team returned to her house to check on her. “@lafdfirestation83 just came to check on me the day after,” the reality TV personality wrote alongside another selfie. “Still looking like a hot mess with my pool hair and sting marks #supportyourlocalfiredepartment.”