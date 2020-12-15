On the mend! Kyle Richards and sister Kathy Hilton gave fans a health update less than two weeks after Richards confirmed she had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“So happy that my sister @kathyhilton & I are feeling good after fighting covid,” Richards, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, December 14, alongside a photo of Hilton kissing her on the cheek. “2021 can’t come soon enough 😷.”

The fashion designer, 61, shared the same photo, captioning it, “Love my baby sister❤️. Happy to report my sister @kylerichards18 and I are feeling good after recovering from COVID 🥊.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her sister had COVID-19. Three days later, Richards announced that she and daughter Sophia, 20, had been quarantining away from the rest of their family after both tested positive for coronavirus.

“Since I was diagnosed, I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy,” Richards wrote via Instagram on December 5, alongside her family’s holiday card photo. “Unfortunately, Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again. I can’t wait to hug them.”

The Halloween Kills actress’ three other daughters, Farrah, 32, Alexia, 24, and Portia, 12, and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, did not get the virus.

Garcelle Beauvais confirmed that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills halted production after a few crew members tested positive the same week Richards announced her results.

Fellow Housewife Dorit Kemsley later confirmed via her Instagram Story on December 10 that she also had contracted the virus.

“After a long, grueling, two weeks (due to COVID), the kids and I were able to spend the first night of Hanukkah together, and I couldn’t be more grateful,” she captioned a pic with her children, Phoenix and Jagger.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 is scheduled to premiere on Bravo in early 2021.

The cast will include Richards, Beauvais, Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke. Hilton and Crystal Minkoff are also joining the show, following the departure of Denise Richards and Teddi Mellencamp.