Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kylie Jenner and giveaway company Social Stance teaming up to donate $10,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative, to Chris Lane feeding his dog Cooper one of Merrick’s new slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs, to DJ Cassidy and D-Nice gearing up to host the Get Up Stand Up virtual fundraiser. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kylie Jenner and giveaway company Social Stance teamed up to donate $10,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative to aid in their efforts to put an end to racial inequality. To enter the giveaway to win the luxury bags in Jenner’s Instagram picture and a $20,000 prepaid Visa gift card, follow everyone that @socialstance is following, like Jenner’s post and tag two people. For a bonus entry, follow the link in the @socialstance bio.

— Kamala Harris announced that DJ Cassidy and D-Nice will be hosting the Get Up Stand Up virtual fundraiser for presidential candidate Joe Biden on Thursday, July 9 at 7:00 p.m. EST.



— Miami Dolphins’ Kyle Van Noy attended Ultimate Gamer Studio Experience in Miami, Florida.

— Chris Lane got ready in Nashville, Tennessee, to feed his adopted dog Cooper one of Merrick’s new slow-cooked BBQ recipes for dogs as part of Merrick’s “BBQ 4 Good” campaign.

— Year of Ours hosted a Feel Good Friday virtual donation-based workout class on Zoom with celebrity trainer Dalette Anderson where proceeds benefited The Blk Pact.

— Steezy celebrated the launch of their Steezy Party feature with a virtual workout class.

— Papa John’s announced the launch of the new Shaq-a-Roni pizza, an extra-large pizza made with Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen six-ingredient dough, topped with extra cheese and extra pepperoni, then cut into Papa John’s largest slice size to-date, in collaboration with board member and restaurant owner Shaquille O’Neal.

— Sunwink hosted a virtual indoor gardening session led by Christopher Griffin, a.k.a. Plant Kween where guests were led through a propagation demonstration, learned planting tips and tricks and more while using supplies from Horti and enjoying Sunwink’s herbal tonics. The event’s proceeds directly benefitted the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, an organization that works to protect the human rights of Black transgender people.