A supportive girlfriend. Kylie Jenner packed on the PDA in a new video with her rapper boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Kardashians star, 24, shared the TikTok video on Thursday, July 21, showing herself lying down on a gray lounge chair as she pans the camera to Scott, 31, who was resting his head on her stomach. Jenner made sure to use his song “Mafia” in the clip, showing off her long, lilac nails and gray, long-sleeved crop top in the process.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shares two kids, daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 5-month-old son whose name has not yet been revealed, with Scott.

Jenner has been more active on the social media app as of late, often showing her products from her Kylie Cosmetics line and time with her sisters. Every once in a while, her “Anecdote” rapper beau makes an appearance, including recently in a Friday, July 15 TikTok with daughter Stormi.

The Houston, Texas, native helped his daughter build a volcano in their backyard as part of a science experiment. “Alright so, what’s it called when it’s inside the volcano?” the “Sicko Mode” rapper asked the toddler in the clip shared by Jenner.

“Magma!” Stormi answered, excitedly, before adding that once the volcano erupted, it spewed “hot lava.”

“Alright, let me see it!” Scott continued, cheering his little one on as the baking soda in their volcano caused a reaction. “Ooh, the hot lava,” Stormi shouted from off-camera.

Back February 2021, a source told Us Weekly exclusively about Scott’s “very hands-on” and “engaged” parenting methods, praising the Grammy nominee’s relationship with his kids.

“He spoils his daughter rotten and absolutely loves her to death and would do anything to make her life the best that it can be,” the insider shared at the time.

Scott himself has also spoken on fatherhood before, telling XXL Magazine in 2019 how being a dad is “better than what I thought it would be.”

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know,” he shared at the time. “She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

The “Highest in the Room” rapper and Jenner began dating in 2017 and are on and off throughout the years. After welcoming Stormi in February 2018, they split in October 2019, but have since gotten back together.

“We’re, like, best friends,” Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020. “We both love [our daughter] Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents, Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner], in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

