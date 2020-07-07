Kylie Jenner Slams False Claims of Snubbing Black-Owned Fashion Brand

Not taking the bait. Kylie Jenner clapped back after fans accused her of purposefully not tagging a Black-owned fashion company on Instagram.

“Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a Black-owned brand, and now limiting her comments,” a Twitter user alleged on Monday, July 6, after sharing screenshots of Jenner’s most recent Instagram post. “@LoudBrndStudios is the designer!”

The next day, the 22-year-old Life of Kylie alum set the record straight about the apparent fashion flub. “OK this is just a reach,” she tweeted on Tuesday, July 7. “Why would I ever REFUSE to tag a brand and block comments. This is completely false. I think this brand is amazing and I wanted to show support and will continue to do so. Everyone go check out @LoudBrndStudios.”

Though Jenner attempted to clear the air after facing backlash — and later tagged the brand in question in her post — some fans weren’t convinced that she made the change with good intentions.

“While I’m SO happy for [the brand], you’re only responding because you got called out hun. People literally have seen their comments get deleted…..but I’m glad they get their credit now,” one follower replied on Tuesday.

Another fan claimed that the Kylie Cosmetics CEO was only speaking out about the situation because she received so many negative comments from people online. “Girl bye,” the Twitter user wrote. “Mfs had to drag you for you to say something when all you had to do was simply tag the brand as you do everything else on a IG post.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s social media controversy comes less than two months after she slammed Forbes magazine for claiming that she altered her company’s paperwork to make them seem more profitable and “look even richer.” Jenner topped the publication’s billionaires list in both 2019 and 2020 — but her status was revoked in May when Forbes alleged that her team started “a campaign to ‘get a Forbes cover for Kylie.'”

“What am I even waking up to. I thought this was a reputable site..” the makeup mogul tweeted on May 29 after Forbes published their tell-all. “All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. period.”

Later that day, Jenner’s legal team doubled down on their denials of the magazine’s claims. “The article is filled with outright lies,” her attorney, Michael Kump, said in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is sad that, of all things, Forbes has devoted three reporters to investigate the effect of the coronavirus crisis on Kylie’s net worth. We would not expect that from a supermarket tabloid, much less from Forbes.”