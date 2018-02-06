Kylie Jenner Fans Predicted Stormi’s Name Before She Was Even Born

Some of Kylie Jenner’s fans called for a storm. Social media users predicted that the 20-year-old reality star would name her daughter Stormi before she was even born.

“I’m predicting it now, @KylieJenner and @trvisXX baby’s name will be Stormy RT if you agree #prediction,” one user tweeted on January 1. When asked how she knew, the user responded, “I thought of it during a storm.”

“It’s Stormie << GET UR FACTS IN ORDER,” a different fan responded on January 1, attempting to predicting how Jenner would spell her daughter’s name.

Another fan tweeted on January 12, ”@KylieJenner is in labor rn. I can feel it. Storm is coming!!!!!!”

As previously reported, Jenner announced her newborn daughter’s name on Tuesday, February 6. The Life of Kylie star and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed Stormi, who weighed 8 lbs 9 oz., on Thursday, February 1. The Lip Kit creator shared her happy news — and finally confirmed her highly speculated pregnancy — on Sunday, February 4.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she wrote via Instagram. “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it.”

In addition to fans sharing their thoughts on Stormi’s name, members of the Kardashian family also took to social media to comment on Jenner’s baby girl’s name.

“Meet my precious granddaughter Stormi! I love you endlessly,” Kris Jenner tweeted with a photo of Stormi. Kim Kardashian, meanwhile, posted a storm cloud emoji.

