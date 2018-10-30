A new chariot for the queen! Kylie Jenner didn’t wait until Kris Jenner’s 63rd birthday on November 5 to gift her mom with a red 488 Gran Turismo Berlinetta Ferrari, which retails for $250,000.

Kylie, 21, drove the luxury sports car to Kris’s house under the cover of darkness. “I’m on my way to my mom’s house to surprise her with her birthday gift,” she said in an Instagram Story on Monday, October 29. “I’ve had this for the last month and I’m so excited to finally be giving it to her.”

Kris emerged from her house in pajamas with boyfriend Corey Gamble by her side. “What? What is that? What is that?” the momager exclaimed when she saw her new ride. “Are you kidding me? Stop! That’s from you? Oh my God! Oh my God!”

Kylie said that this particular Ferrari was her mother’s “dream car,” though Kris admitted she didn’t know how to turn it on.

Wiping away tears, the birthday girl also joked that she would have “dressed cuter” had she known her daughter was coming over.

“488 For The Queen,” Kylie wrote in an Instagram caption.

This isn’t the first car Kylie has gifted: In 2016, she gifted then-boyfriend Tyga with a $229,000 Bentley Bentayga, and the following year, she handed best Jordyn Woods the keys to a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 63 Coupe.

The makeup maven has been on the receiving end of four-wheeled gifts, too. Tyga gave Kylie a $320,000 Ferrari 482 Italia for her 18th birthday and a $189,000 Mercedes-Benz Maybach for her 19th, for instance.

Kris had a chance to fete Kylie in August as the reality star turned 21. “Happy birthday Kylie!” she wrote on Instagram, adding the hashtags “#love,” “#family,” and “#myheartisfull.”

“She’s an old soul, so Kylie has danced to her own drummer for as long as I can remember,” Kris said of her daughter in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly that same month. “She’s always had a very clear vision of where she wants to go and what she’s doing and where she wants to be, so that’s always been so surprising to me at such a young age. I think now I am so surprised she’s going to be 21 because I still feel like she’s my little baby, and yet she’s like a 35-year-old. So, go figure.”

