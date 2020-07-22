Celebs were keeping busy this week, from Kylie Jenner getting glam at home while wearing a cozy sweatshirt, to Saweetie and Quavo enjoying a date night at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood, to Dave Franco hosting a virtual happy hour in celebration of his directorial thriller debut, The Rental. Read on to find out more of what the stars have been up to!

— Kylie Jenner showed off her Boys Lie Match Made in Heaven cropped crewneck sweatshirt while applying lip liner on her Instagram Story.

— Danny Trejo is giving fans an in-depth look at his life in his new documentary, Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo, available to watch on various digital platforms.

— Rapper Darryl “DMC” McDaniels gathered his Darryl Makes Comics crew including Amy Chu and illustrators Larry Hama and Bob Gullory to create an original, stand-alone comic exclusively for Playboy.

— Laverne Cox was delighted by an Instagram Live digital reveal of a portrait of her wearing Silhouette’s Titan Minimal Art Futura Sunglasses, a modern interpretation of a style first popularized in the ’70s. The painting is being auctioned off at Charitybuzz, with proceeds donated to Direct Relief, a nonprofit organization that provides supplies for frontline workers fighting COVID-19.

— Saweetie and Quavo enjoyed date night at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood and ate the Japanese wagyu flight, lobster mac n’ cheese, and the organic petite filet.

— Luke Evans, Dakota Fanning and more celebrated the launch of TNT’s The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, the much-anticipated new season of the hit series, The Alienist, with a virtual live screening of the premiere episode followed by an interactive and immersive theatrical afterparty, produced by the award-winning creative studio and theater company Little Cinema.

— Love Is Blind stars Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed visited Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Mexico for a romantic getaway where they enjoyed a couples spa treatment, alone time on the beach and recreated the in-suite dinner overlooking the Caribbean Sea that was shown earlier this year on the Netflix show.

— Kehlani performed at Audi Presents: Summer Drive-In Concert at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu held in appreciation of frontline and essential workers and Angelenos who are positively impacting their communities during this pivotal time. To ensure that safety and health precautions were met, each guest enjoyed the concert from the comfort of a sanitized and socially distanced Audi vehicle.

— Tinsley Mortimer donated $450,000 to fund 65,000 meals for furloughed workers and frontline hospital staff through the Fifty/50 Group & Aztec Dave’s Food Truck in NYC.

— World Identity Network (WIN) Foundation partnered with the EBRD Community Initiative and the Bank’s local team to support the work of Hope and Homes CCF Moldova to provide life-saving funding for children, preventing them from being lost in the orphanage system and save orphans in Moldova from an inhumane fate. Dr. Mariana Dahan, Founder and CEO of Win Foundation, explores these issues and more further in her upcoming documentary, Shadows in the Dark.

— The Route founders Nurse Nancy Pellegrino and Courtney Baber hosted a happy hour on Zoom to celebrate the launch of their new eye creams, The Sunny Eyes and The Night Night Eyes.

— Kristen Bell joined Instacart’s #GiveFromTheCart Challenge to benefit Feeding America and took to her personal Instagram account to publicly announce her participation of donating 50,000 meals to Feeding America.

— A new Solitaire game featuring Vampire Diaries’ Kelly Hu, Project Runway’s Kini Zamora, NBA player Jason Collins, recording artists and American Idol stars DeAndre Brackensick and Jasmine Trias, Miss Hawaii 2019 and many more stars launched to help fundraise for American Cancer Society’s mission to save lives, celebrate lives and lead the fight for a world without cancer. The custom card game, created by Solitaired, will help fund breakthrough research and remind cancer patients that they may feel solitary during the pandemic, but they’re never alone.

— Dave Franco hosted a virtual happy hour in celebration of his directorial thriller debut, The Rental. Cast members Alison Brie, Dan Stevens, Sheila Vand and Jeremy Allen White were all in attendance, and there was a special guest appearance from Paul Scheer. Prior to the happy hour, guests were able to screen the film at their leisure. The film is available in drive-ins, theaters and VOD on Friday, July 24.

— Amazon Handmade hosted a virtual VIP preview of Camp Handmade where guests were able to experience what Amazon Handmade has to offer including a flower painting workshop with Rebeca Flott Arts and a candle making workshop with Sheena Tahilramani of Banter & Bliss Co. Amazon Handmade offers unique, handcrafted products made by verified Makers from around the globe to bring unique and personalized items right to your home.

— Celebrity dentist Dr. Kourosh Maddahi and founder of Lumineux Oral Essentials hosted an interactive Zoom catered brunch-and-learn event in celebration of the launch of his third book, The Toxic Overload: The Truth About Your Body’s Natural Defenses and How to Experience Whole-Body Health, where guests received a copy of the book, lunch from Thistle and a Lumineux Oral Essentials Oral Microbiome Kit.

— Dating coach Chris Seiter celebrated the success of his book, Ungettable: The Official Workbook, which has helped thousands of broken hearted individuals win their exes back for over a decade.

— Antoni Porowski teamed up with KIND Snacks KIND to help bring its brand-new plant-based, frozen treat bar, KIND FROZEN, right to people’s front doors across the country.