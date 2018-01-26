Kylie Jenner is happy to lay low as she gets ready for the arrival of her baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.

“Kylie is doing really well,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She has been loving the time off!”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 20, has also taken a more relaxed approach to her usual multi-step makeup process. Notes a second source: “Kylie has been laying low and not been keeping up with her typical beauty routines.”

Since the news of her pregnancy was revealed in September, Jenner has barely been spotted in public and has refrained from her usual day-to-day social media updates. However, the reality star, who has yet to publicly confirm that she is pregnant, did appear alongside her sisters in a new Calvin Klein ad campaign. In the photos, Jenner appears to be strategically covered by a blanket and baggy clothing while the rest of her sisters wear more revealing attire.

While Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed her own pregnancy in December, Jenner has no intentions to follow suit. “She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Part of her new day-to-day, a source previously told Us, is getting her home ready for her baby. “The nursery is done,” said the insider. “She’s a go-getter like her mother [Kris Jenner]. No way she waited long to set that up!”

The source added of Jenner’s house: “Anything sharp has already been taken out.”

While Jenner’s pregnancy initially shocked fans, her famous family wasn’t quite as surprised. A source recently told Us: “Everyone knew she always wanted to be a mom and that was one of her goals in life.”

