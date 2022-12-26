An extra-special Christmas gift. Kylie Jenner revealed that mom Kris Jenner gave her a vintage item that didn’t come from a fashion designer.

“The most special gift @krisjenner,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, December 25, with a white heart emoji alongside a photo that revealed a three-story Christmas dollhouse.

The festive miniature home featured a kitchen, where a gingerbread house and cookies were being made, and a living room with red tartan furniture on the first floor. The second level included a kids’ bedroom with bunk beds and a master bedroom with Santa Claus in a rocking chair. The attic appeared to be where all the toys were hidden. The house was surrounded by miniature string lights.

The special gift mimics a special Christmas decoration from Kylie’s childhood. The Kardashian-Jenner family had a special dollhouse built by Kris, 67, and her kids, which now resides in Kourtney Kardashian‘s house.

“I remember being a kid and being so excited to build this dollhouse with my mom when we first got it,” the Lemme founder, 43, raved to Poosh earlier this month. “I still get equally as excited when I see it every year. It’s one of my most sentimental and cherished Christmas decorations!”

Kim Kardashian also has fond memories of the original structure. “You guys, this house gets me every time. My mom and dad had this in our kitchen when I was growing up, and there are four stories, and each kid got to have their own story,” the Skims founder, 42, told Instagram followers in 2020.

She added: “We would go and get this little furniture and order it, and Kourtney got it from my mom, but I loved this house so much, and it just brings back the best memories.”

Kylie shared the look at her own dollhouse hours after her mother’s annual Christmas eve party. The California native took daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with Travis Scott, to the festivities. The pair wore matching Mugler dresses.

Kylie and Stormi were joined by Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian at the family bash, who brought 4-year-old daughter True. The Good American co-founder showed off the party’s elaborate decor, which included lots of sweet treats, a ball pit and a miniature See’s Candy shop. “You guys, I’m like the first one here because I was so excited,” she exclaimed in her footage via Instagram.

Kim’s eldest daughter, North, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, belted out some hits with Grammy winner Sia during the party.

“We love you @sia,” Khloé wrote via her Stories, sharing a video of the 47-year-old “Chandelier” singer and North’s collaboration.