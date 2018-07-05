If you thought Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster hit the mommy lotto after seeing the little girl’s shoe collection, just wait until you see what the reality star has in store for her pets!

Jenner, 20, took to Snapchat on Tuesday, July 3, to reveal a miniature mansion-in-the-making she’s constructing for her two Italian Greyhounds, Norman and Bambi.

“You guys, my dog house is almost done … how cute!” she gushed. “It’s gonna be air-conditioned, and a heater, and they’re gonna have a whole little … It’s like a guest house!”

The beauty mogul wasn’t kidding. As seen in the clip, the house-shaped structure was impressive enough to be featured on an episode of Puppy Cribs (if such a show existed), with features that include a full-size doorway (no doggy doors here!), two little windows with white trim, and a matching fence.

It’s not the first time the Life of Kylie star has doted on her pups. One year after receiving her “dream dog” Norman as a 2014 Christmas present, she threw him a first birthday party complete with a party hat, doggy cupcakes, and plenty of hugs.

Since then, the entrepreneur has been known to dress him up in plenty of adorable wares — for example, the cute turtleneck she swathed him in back in April 2016. She also let her dachshund puppy chew on a $400 Fendi pom-pom in March of that same year.

Jenner is there for her dogs emotionally, too: Back in 2016, she skipped the American Music Awards to be there for the birth of Norman and Bambi’s puppies, tweeting, “For those asking, I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor. So I’m here taking care of puppies.”

