Kylie-Jenner-Slammed-for-Mourning-Australian-Animals-But-Wearing-Fur-Slippers

Rise and… shine? Kylie Jenner is catching flak online for posting about the environmental impact of the Australian bushfires just before uploading a snapshot of herself wearing mink fur slippers.

According to screenshots captured by Twitter users, the 22-year-old posted an update to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 5, lamenting that “over half a BILLION animals have been killed in Australia.” (Experts told HuffPost this week that the actual number of animal casualties has likely exceeded 1 billion.)

Within hours, though, Jenner was showing off her new Louis Vuitton mink slippers, which the luxury brand sells for $1,480. “The Homey flat mule is crafted from luxurious mink fur printed with an oversized LV Initials signature,” the product description reads. “This open-toe, slip-on style is made even softer by its insock in sheared mink fur.”

Twitter users were outraged. “Kylie posting about how she is feeling heartbroken about the death of animals in Australia due to fire and then posting her wearing a slipper made of minks fur is the biggest hypocrisy of 2020,” one wrote.

Another tweeted, “Kylie Jenner posting on insta about how many animals have died in the bush fires and then immediately afterwards posting pics of her MINK FUR LV slides… that billion dollars didn’t buy taste clearly.”

Jenner’s sister Kim Kardashian — who has clashed with PETA over her past fur use — also got dragged on Twitter after tweeting that “climate change is real” on Friday, January 3.

“Then stop flying with private jets?” a Twitter user wrote back. “Stop owning humongous real estate properties? stop driving luxurious sports cars? literally you and your family have such big influence but you choose to ignore it and continue to destroy the environment.”

Kim, 39, and younger sister Khloé Kardashian responded to the backlash on Sunday, January 5. “Nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything,” Kim wrote at the time.

In response to Jenner’s post, however, one Twitter user turned Kim’s clapback around, writing, “Nothing gets me more heated than Kylie pretending to care about the koalas then posting pictures of her mink slippers.”