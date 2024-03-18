Jason Kelce’s tricks have nothing on wife Kylie Kelce, who proved she could be a pro dancer while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend.

Kylie, 31, surprised fans by performing an Irish step dance at the Towne House restaurant in Media, Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 17. In clips shared via social media, she held hands with the dancers while kicking her legs up and smiling. One of the dancers later revealed that the performance was Jason’s doing.

“I thought I couldn’t love the Kelces more until tonight,” dancer Maura Boyce captioned an Instagram clip of Kylie being announced as a special guest dancer. In the video, she looked around a balcony in confusion before just jumping in. “So beyond happy Jason reached out to prank Kylie and get her to irish dance with us at @mchugh.school@mediastownehouse This made all of our lives!! We had the best time hanging with them today!”

Elsewhere during the celebration, Jason was seen drinking Guinness with fans. He wore a green Philadelphia Eagles hoodie and blue jeans. Kylie, for her part, matched her husband in a forest green sweatshirt and denim pants.

Jason has been a fixture in Philly since 2011 when he was drafted. Earlier this month, he announced his retirement. “Thirteen years in Philadelphia and I look back at a career full of ups and downs,” he said while reminiscing on his fondest memories. Jason also praised Kylie for supporting him, along with his mom Donna Kelce and past coaches.

Jason Kelce reached out to a local Irish dancing school to prank Kylie into dancing with them last night and honestly it was an elite prank. pic.twitter.com/dVTAJcDSmC — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) March 17, 2024

“So, this all brings us here to today, where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles,” Jason said through tears. “It took a lot of hardwork and determination getting here. I have been the underdog my entire career, and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things give me such joy as proving someone wrong.”

He concluded by thanking Philadelphia for cheering him on through the years. “It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried. … I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

Kylie later congratulated Jason on his retirement via Instagram. “Your accolade studded 13 year career is a direct result of your hard work, determination, and resilience. I am immensely proud to be your wife and can’t wait to see what you do next. As always, the girls and I will be there cheering you on every step of the way!” she gushed.

Jason and Kylie met in 2015 through Tinder and tied the knot in 2018. They’re the proud parents of daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 12 months.