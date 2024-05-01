Kylie Kelce Thinks Husband Jason Kelce Has a Chicken Ass

Jason Kelce knows exactly what his wife, Kylie Kelce, thinks about his backside.

During the Wednesday, May 1, episode of Jason and brother Travis Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast, the 36-year-old Eagles alum shared an in-depth analysis of how butt size affects football performance.

“I do think that you want more shapely and proper-proportioned asses for most of the positions. But defensive line, I mean, you want a big ass,” he explained before asking Travis, 34, “What ass do you think of when you think of an NFL player?”

“Jason Kelce,” Travis replied. “Ask Kylie, she knows.”

Jason insisted that he doesn’t “have an ass” before revealing how Kylie, 32, refers to his rear end.

“Kylie calls me — says I got a chicken ass. That’s exactly what she says. I swear to God,” he said as Travis laughed. Jason then called his wife on air to back up his claim.

“Ky, what do you say my ass resembles?” he asked her.

“A chicken ass,” Kylie immediately replied.

After Jason hung up the call, Travis had some questions.

“What is that?” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asked. “Do chickens have glutes?”

Jason then explained Kylie’s reasoning. “She’s saying basically that there’s no — there’s nothing back there. It’s just flat,” he said.

“She ain’t looking at the same ass,” Travis reassured his brother.

This is hardly the first time that Jason and Kylie have playfully poked fun at each other. After Jason fondly recalled his first date with Kylie while giving a speech announcing his NFL retirement during a March press conference, Kylie shared her own memory of the evening.

“It cracks me up that he tries to talk about what he remembers from that night because he was, as I’ve said before, intoxicated,” she told Philadelphia’s NBC10 at the time, adding that her husband’s speech made her “emotional” nonetheless.

After connecting on Tinder, Jason and Kylie had their first date at Buffalo Billiards following the Eagles’ annual holiday party.

“He fell asleep 45 minutes after I got there on a bar table,” Kylie said of the date during a September 2023 appearance on “New Heights.”

The couple went on to tie the knot in 2018. They share three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 14 months. Jason thanked Kylie for making him a dad during his retirement announcement.

“[Thank you for] three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on,” he said. “We’ve had a great run, Ky.”

Jason has since landed a gig with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, according to a Monday, April 29, report by The Athletic. He is expected to be joined by host Scott Van Pelt and analysts Marcus Spears and Ryan Clark.

Travis, meanwhile, recently extended his contract with the Chiefs. The $34.25 million deal makes him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

“We signed the greatest tight end ever to a new contract,” the NFL team wrote via X on Monday.

Travis, who has been dating Taylor Swift since summer 2023, reacted to the deal during Wednesday’s “New Heights” episode.

“I’m so excited, and I’m so thankful to this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated the right way,” he said. “I can’t thank Kansas City enough.”