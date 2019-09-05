



Gone too soon. Maren Morris paid tribute to fellow country singer Kylie Rae Harris after the 30-year-old died in a car accident.

“Damn. I just heard the news and I’m in shock. @Kylierh, you have always been so sweet and supportive of me,” the “Girl” songstress, 29, wrote alongside a photo of Harris via Instagram Story. “Your soulful voice and Texas beauty was always jaw-dropping, even wen we were teenagers at the Larry Joe Taylor festival. Thinking of your family and your precious baby girl right now. Rest In Peace.”

Us Weekly confirmed Harris was involved in a three-vehicle accident in New Mexico on Wednesday, September 4. A 16-year-old girl was also killed in the crash. The third driver was not injured.

The “Twenty Years From Now” singer’s rep confirmed the news of her passing in a statement to Us on Thursday, September 5.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that Kylie Rae Harris passed away in a car accident last night,” the statement reads. “We have no further details to share, and ask for privacy for her family at this time. Everyone that knew Kylie knew how much she loved her family and, beyond that, how much she loved music. The best tribute to her unmatched enthusiasm for both is to spread as much love as you can today, and listen to music that fully inspires you.”

Hours before her untimely death, Harris posted several Instagram Stories about death in her family.

“I just got to Taos, New Mexico. But for those of you who don’t know, I spent the last 20 years of my life coming to Taos with my dad, my sisters, my grandparents lived here, my uncle still lives here,” the “Big Ol’ Heartache” musician explained on Wednesday. “Literally, everybody that was here has passed away, except for my uncle, including my dad. Driving these roads today, I’ve been driving for 12 hours, you would think that’s so exhausting and boring. And remembering my place in the back seat, and I started getting really sad.”

Harris is survived by her 6-year-old daughter, Corbie.

