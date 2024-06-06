Dallas Mavericks athlete Kyrie Irving’s relationship with Marlene Wilkerson is nothing but net.

“Me and this man have been through a lot,” Wilkerson said in an August 2023 YouTube video. “In the best way, he tells me about myself, which is very, very uncomfortable. … I think we all have our own family skeletons and he would ask [me] questions. I think he just put a light on a lot of different things that ultimately were dark spaces within myself. By doing that, we were able to open and deepen our connection and I was ultimately able to become a better version of myself.”

Irving and the Find Guru blogger have been together since 2018, often calling each other “husband and wife,” despite never confirming whether they legally tied the knot.

“Happy Journey around the UNIVERSE, Mama Bear. I love you and I am eternally grateful we get to spend our lives together,” Irving wrote via Instagram in August 2022. “You have taught me so much about Balance, Love, Trust, Community and Forgiveness. 🥂’s to More memories and laughter with you.”

He continued at the time, “It’s been an honor to see you become a Mother and raise Kaire, and I am grateful I get to experience all of the growth with YOU. Thank you for everything my love. Continue to be a LIGHT And illuminate the path creator [sic] put in front of you.”

Irving and Wilkerson welcomed son Kaire in June 2021 followed by daughter Azurie in October 2022.

Keep scrolling to revisit Irving and Wilkerson’s complete relationship timeline:

December 2018

Irving and Wilkerson were first spotted together at his inaugural Kyrie Invitational, a youth basketball tournament, in December. At the time, neither the NBA star nor Wilkerson publicly addressed their relationship status.

September 2019

Rumors swirled that the couple secretly got engaged when Wilkerson stepped out at a concert in Brooklyn, New York, wearing a giant diamond ring in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

June 2021

Irving and Wilkerson did not announce her first pregnancy until son Kaire’s birth. (Kaire is Irving’s second child. He also shares an older son with ex Andrea Wilson.)

“It’s definitely the most beautiful, sacred, intimate experience I’ve ever experienced in my whole life,” Wilkerson said of childbirth in a YouTube video posted later that month. “It was also something that was the most beautiful time in my life.”

October 2022

Irving and Wilkerson also did not announce when they were expecting baby No. 2. Daughter Azurie’s arrival was publicly confirmed by sports reporter Nick Friedell.

“Kyrie and his wife welcomed a new baby to the world on Tuesday,” Friedell wrote via X on October 5. “[Brooklyn Nets coach Steve] Nash says he was not at practice today and it is unclear yet if he will play in Thursday’s preseason game against the Heat.”

July 2023

Irving and Wilkerson made their red carpet debut one year later at the 2023 ESPYs.

“It’s always [an] honor to get to see how fine @kyrieirving looks in a suit and dress shoes🥰,” she gushed via Instagram.