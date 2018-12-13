La La Anthony isn’t dwelling on the past. The Power star opened up about life since her April 2017 split from her husband, Carmelo Anthony, amid speculation that the pair have reconciled.

“I learned that life is filled with ups and downs and it’s just about how you react to them,” Anthony, 36, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 11, while discussing Lysol’s One Less Sick Day initiative to help prevent the spread of cold and flu in classrooms. “You can get down on yourself and just be like, ‘Oh, the world’s ending,’ and just, you know, really be hard on yourself, or you can say, ‘I’m not the first and I won’t be the last, this happens to people,’ you know, ups and downs, and you just gotta keep pushing forward. I proved to myself that I can overcome a lot of things that probably would have broken some people.”

The actress split from the NBA All-Star,34, last year after seven years of marriage. The pair, who share son Kiyan, 11, have been spotted looking cozy together recently, prompting speculation that they could be reconciling. La La and Carmelo were seen holding hands at a New York Fashion Week event in September, according to the New York Post‘s Page Six. They were also seen being affectionate over dinner at Il Mulino in NYC in November, where an eyewitness told Us, “It definitely seems like they are back together.”

But for now, she is focusing on being a mom and her career. “For me, I dive into Kiyan and work and I keep myself focused and keep going,” she explained to Us on Tuesday.

The former MTV VJ will be taking time out to spend the holiday with her tween, however. “We’ll probably be here in New York … I love the holidays here in New York and just excited to take some time off and just be together, watch TV, watch movies and just kinda chill out … I have a big family, so everybody’s always together cooking Spanish food and just having fun. It’s so many of us, we just all love to be on top of each other. It’s literally one house with like 30 Puerto Ricans inside.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!