Annabelle Neilson’s family has spoken out about the Ladies of London star’s cause of death.

“Very sadly, we have been informed today that my sister, Annabelle, died as a result of a heart attack at home last Thursday,” Neilson’s sister, Millie, said in a statement to the Daily Mail on Wednesday, July 18, on behalf of their family.

“It has come as a complete shock, as she had many plans having recently returned from Spain,” the statement continued. “My parents and I are devastated and shocked by this news. We would ask the media to respect the privacy of our family and Annabelle’s close friends during this very difficult time. We will not be making any further statement at this time. We thank you for your consideration.”

A spokesperson from the West London Coroner’s Court previously told Us Weekly that Neilson died from a “cerebrovascular accident,” which is more commonly known as a stroke.

The Bravo personality was found dead in London on Thursday, July 12. The Metropolitan Police Service told Us at the time that the death was not being treated as suspicious.

Neilson worked as model prior to joining Ladies of London, on which she starred for two seasons until 2015. She was close friends with fellow model Kate Moss and late fashion designer Alexander McQueen. In more recent years, Neilson wrote a series of children’s books titled The Me Me Me’s.

Moss, 44, the Ladies of London cast and Bravo producer Andy Cohen were among the many celebrities who paid tribute to the reality star after her death. “We just want to send our love to her family,” Cohen, 50, said on Watch What Happens Live on Monday, July 16. “She was unique and spirited and really wonderful to watch and to know. We’re just torn up about it here.”

